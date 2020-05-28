Hinkle, Jacob M. March 24, 1981 - May 21, 2020 Survived by wife, Allison E. Hinkle; children, Charlotte and Wade; parents, Shelly Hinkle and Jerry Hinkle; and brother, Aaron Hinkle (Katie). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 30th, 1pm, at the West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hinkle Children Education Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

