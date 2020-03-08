Hingorani, Gangu G.

Hingorani, Gangu G. October 21, 1931 - March 5, 2020 Gangu Ghanshamdas Hingorani, an Omaha resident for over 53 years, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ghanshamdas and Rukmani Hingorani; and by his brothers, Bhagwan and Nand. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Hingorani; and by his children: Sheryl Hingorani (Christopher Calott), Ram Hingorani (Adriana), and Julie Crichton (Brent); as well as grandchildren, Aja, Alison, Zoe, Sofia, Ana, Julia, Amanda, Savannah, Cole and Levi. He is also survived by his sisters, Lachi and Chandra; and his brother, Moti (Roma); as well as many loved extended family members and friends including devoted caregivers. Mr. Hingorani was born in Karachi before the British left India, and lived in Bombay after the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. He came to the United States in 1956 to attend graduate school at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he met Lois. They married in 1961. Gangu and Lois lived their lives and raised their family in Omaha, starting in 1967, where Gangu worked for Nothern Natural Gas Company, taught at Creighton University, and later started and ran two successful companies. Previously he worked for GE and taught at Arizona State University in Phoenix, and also worked for Texas Instruments and taught at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Family will receive friends during VISITATION: Saturday, March 14th, 10am, prior to CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60th Ave., Omaha, NE 68104. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

