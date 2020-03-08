Hingorani, Gangu G. October 21, 1931 - March 5, 2020 Gangu Ghanshamdas Hingorani, an Omaha resident for over 53 years, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ghanshamdas and Rukmani Hingorani; and by his brothers, Bhagwan and Nand. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Hingorani; and by his children: Sheryl Hingorani (Christopher Calott), Ram Hingorani (Adriana), and Julie Crichton (Brent); as well as grandchildren, Aja, Alison, Zoe, Sofia, Ana, Julia, Amanda, Savannah, Cole and Levi. He is also survived by his sisters, Lachi and Chandra; and his brother, Moti (Roma); as well as many loved extended family members and friends including devoted caregivers. Mr. Hingorani was born in Karachi before the British left India, and lived in Bombay after the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. He came to the United States in 1956 to attend graduate school at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he met Lois. They married in 1961. Gangu and Lois lived their lives and raised their family in Omaha, starting in 1967, where Gangu worked for Nothern Natural Gas Company, taught at Creighton University, and later started and ran two successful companies. Previously he worked for GE and taught at Arizona State University in Phoenix, and also worked for Texas Instruments and taught at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Family will receive friends during VISITATION: Saturday, March 14th, 10am, prior to CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60th Ave., Omaha, NE 68104. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.