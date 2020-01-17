Hindt, Lynda Lou

Hindt, Lynda Lou May 12, 1952 - January 11, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Casino manager for various Harrah's Casino's for 30 years and also worked for Ray's Transfer Co. in Council Bluffs. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Audrey (Townsend) Allman. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hindt; stepdaughter, Natalie Hindt; stepsons, Raymond Hindt, Nicholas Hindt, Brendon Hindt; brother, David Allman and mother-in-law, Dorothy Hindt. VISITATION with the family Saturday, 1-2pm, followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 2pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

