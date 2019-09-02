Hilpipre, Donald D.

Hilpipre, Donald D. March 27, 1926 - August 29, 2019 Preceded in death by beloved wife Mary Rose; parents, Henry and Emma; and brother Harold. Survived by sons: Charles Hilpipre, David (Mary Jo) Hilpipre; granddaughters: Julie (Dan) Petrie, Melissa (Logan) Roth; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Hannah Rose, Bryson, Hannah Bradley; brother, Raymond (Lorraine, dec.); sisters: Phyllis Rohlin (Roy, dec.), JoAnn Smith, Barbara (Lester) Wood; sister-in-law, Jean Hilpipre; many good friends at Stella's and Harmony Courts. VISITATION: Tuesday after 4pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Wednesday 9:15am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

