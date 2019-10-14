Hilliard, Joe

Hilliard, Joe January 27, 1969 - October 12, 2019 Survived by son, Devin J.; daughter, Gabrielle R.; father Larry J; siblings, Lori Grisso, Todd (Judy), and Scott (Jamie); nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of LIFE VISITATION: Sunday, October 20, from 11am-2pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

