Hiller, Linda M. May 19, 1954 - Jul 27, 2018 Unfortunately the greatest wife, mom, and grandma lost her long battle with cancer. She gave it a helluva fight, like everything else she did, and with a gusto that cannot be matched. Throughout her fight she never lost her vision or passion for life, still being a goofy grandma, and making the rest of us laugh at singing her made-up songs off key. She made her whole life about her family, and has left a hole that can never be filled. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Lou Grosz; and brother, John Grosz. Survived by loving husband, John; children: Christina (Randy) Baylor, Jacob (Lindsey), and Nathan Hiller; grandchildren: Emersyn, Gage, and Beckett; siblings: David (Lisa) Grosz, Dan (Donnette) Grosz, Laura (Mark) Bashus, Beth Dohn, James, and Steve (Heather) Grosz; nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 31, at 11am at Westside Church, 15050 West Dodge Rd, with Fellowship to follow. Memorials suggested to one of Linda's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private Inurnment at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

