Hill, Rochester "Rocky"

Hill, Rochester "Rocky" Age 80 Of Omaha, passed away March 24th. VISITATION: Sunday, April 5th, 9am-5pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Private Graveside: Monday, April 6th, Mt. Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rochester Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.