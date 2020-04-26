Hill, Peter Woodworth November 29, 1933 - April 20, 2020 Peter Woodworth Hill passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Peter was born in Detroit, Michigan. His father, Lyman, was a chemist, and his mother, Helen, was a teacher with a passion for weaving. He grew up loving everything in the art world, with an affinity for painting and a vast collection of art history books. He graduated from Albion College in Michigan and received his MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art. He spent 42 years as a professor of art at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He primarily taught painting but also loved teaching art history classes. In his later years, he loved to travel. His trips with his family included visits to many of the art museums he had studied in his art history books for years. He and his wife Jody recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. They were blessed with 6 children, 2 daughters and 4 sons. Peter was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lyman Hill Jr.; his son, James Campbell Hill; and his great grandson, Charles James Robert Hill. He is survived by his wife, Jody; his daughters, Lindsey Freeman (Todd) and Mary Achelpohl (Sam); and his sons: Peter Hill Jr., Stephen Hill (Leslie), and Rob Hill (Mimi). He loved fishing in Canada, collecting interesting things, and music on the deck. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Private Family Service was held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Memorials may be sent to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 925 S 84th Street Omaha, NE 68114. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
