Hill, Kerry A. October 4, 1951 - June 25, 2020 Gretna. Preceded by parents, Jack and Gloria Hill. Survived by daughters, Sarah (Dennis) Secora and Tarah Pykiet; grandchildren, Morgan and Logan Secora and Aubriana and Madilyn Pykiet; brothers, Kevin (Mary) and Kelly Hill; friend, Billie Goss. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, from 5-6:30pm with Celebration of Life at 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

