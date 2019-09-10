Hill, Jack A., Ph.D. April 8, 1922 - May 15, 2019 Inurnment with military honors by American Legion Post #1 will be at Omaha National Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:30pm at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, College of Business Administration, Mammel Hall, 6708 Pine St. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

