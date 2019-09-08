Hill, Jack A., Ph.D. April 8, 1922 - May 15, 2019 Retired professor of Business Administration at UNO. Preceded in death by wife, Marty; children: Susan, James, Sally, Gregory, and Patricia. Inurnment with military honors by American Legion Post #1 will be at Omaha National Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, College of Business Administration, Mammel Hall, 6708 Pine. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.