Hill, Gloria Ann

Hill, Gloria Ann July 4, 1927 - January 10, 2020 Gretna, NE. Preceded by her husband Jack. Survived by children, Kerry, Kevin (Mary Ann) and Kelly; grandchildren, Sarah Secora and Tarah Pykiet; great-grandchildren, Abubrina, Morgan, Madi and Logan; and brother Herbert. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Wednesday, January 15, at Roeder Mortuary. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.