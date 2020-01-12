Hill, Dennis A. June 29, 1950 - January 8, 2020 Dennis A. Hill: born on June 29, 1950; died on January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Victoria Lynn Hill. Survived by wife, Kathy Hill (Seffron); daughter, Kerri (Darrin) Freeman; son, Denny (Brenda) Hill; and four grandchildren, Victoria, Degan, Cydney, and Crawford. VISITATION: Monday, January 13, 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION OF DENNIS' LIFE: Tuesday, January 14, at 11 am, also at the Mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Visit bramanmortuary.com to leave a condolence. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

