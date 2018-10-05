Hill, Charles James Robert Age 2 Charles James Robert Hill, of Gainesville, FL, passed away September 30, 2018 at Miami, FL. He was born November 25, 2015 at Baltimore, MD, to Dr. Steve and Christy (Hill) Hill. Charlie, despite all his ailments, maintained a joyful outlook on life. His family would like to thank the great medical care he received throughout his life. Charlie is survived by his parents, Dr. Steve and Christy Hill of Gainesville, FL; sisters, Jozlyn and Harper Hill; grandparents, Ron and Ann Hill of Falls City; Rhonda Bantes and her husband Tim of Appleton, WI; great-grandparents, Charlotte Hill of Falls City, and Peter and Jody Hill of Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bob and Jean Saal, Jim Hill; grandparents, Jim and Betty Harper, James Hill; and step-grandmother, Hyla Hill. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Thomas Dunavan as the presiding priest. Interment will be in Falls City Catholic Cemetery. A parish Rosary will be recited on Monday, 7pm, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary at O'Connor Hall. DORR AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME 2303 Harlan Street Falls City, NE 68355 402-245-2424 www.Dorrandclark.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.