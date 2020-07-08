Hill, Bernard A. III

Hill, Bernard A. III December 20, 1950 - July 3, 2020 He leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Kim Watkins-Hill; his children: daughter, Plusure Hill of Atlanta, GA; sons: Bernard Hill IIII (Marvina) of San Diego, CA, Brian Watkins and Brandon Hill of Omaha, NE; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Open viewing from 8-10am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private Family Services following. Interment with Military Honors and Mt. Hope Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Hill, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

