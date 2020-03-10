Hill, Albert Dewey

Hill, Albert Dewey August 4, 1946 - March 7, 2020 Albert graduated from Monahans High School in 1964. He joined the US Army on November 19, 1965 and served in Vietnam. Preceded in death by father, Lloyd Ralph Hill; mother, Rita Mae Hill; and sisters, Christine Butler and Susan Henderson. Survived by son, Kevin Hill (Wendy) and their children: Sadie, Paige, Julia, Victoria, Camille and Lillian; son, Anthony Hill (Maggie) and their children: Morgan, Blake, Jayden, Tyler and Kylie; and great-grandchild, Alice; daughter, Shannon Garcia (Jerry) and their children: Christopher, Mackenzie and Jordan; siblings: Joan Gilchrest, Curtis Hill, Betty Hill, Kay Hill, Carl Hill, Kathy Morgan, Donna Hill and Laura Hill. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, March 12th, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd.) with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.