Hiljus, Lyle A.; Capt. USAF (Ret) April 4, 1946 - August 23, 2019 Survived by wife, Nancy; daughter, Kristi (Chris) Filkins; grandchildren: Adrianne (Seth) Haden, Tyler and Isabel Filkins; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Kali and Jace; brother, Doug Hiljus; many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Isabel Haasken; and sisters-in-law, Wendi (Tom) and Suzanne. Preceded by father, Floyd Hiljus; mother, Anne Burde; father-in-law, Bernard Haasken, brother-in-law, Richard Haasken; and sister-in-law, Sharon Hiljus. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, September 9, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

