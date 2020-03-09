Higley, Robert L. March 22, 1938 - March 6, 2020 Age 81 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Marjorie (Hartman) Higley; and parents, John and Tessa Higley. Survived by children: David Higley, Sandy (Michael) McAllister, and Traci (Jeff) Higley; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends CELEBRATION of BOB'S LIFE: Wednesday, March 11, at 11am, with family Receiving friends one-hour prior, all at the Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

