Hightshue, Mabel R. July 1, 1923 - October 26, 2019 Survived by daughter, Allida K. Lentz (Steve); son, Joseph Hightshue (Diana); 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 30, at 5:30pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Louisville Care Center or Lifespring Church in Bellevue. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

