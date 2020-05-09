Higgs, Robert Duane

Higgs, Robert Duane February 21, 1934 - May 3, 2020 Robert Duane Higgs, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 3, 2020. He was 86 years old. Robert was born in Rushville, Nebraska on February 21, 1934. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn; parents, Robert M. and Rose (Vodicka) Higgs; and brother, Bill Higgs. He is survived by his four children, Roberta (Jeff) Jackson of Hayward, WI, Duane (Kathy) Higgs of Itasca, IL, Marlene (Mark) Loula of Grayslake, IL, and Cheryl (Dave) Middlekauff of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, Corey, Keely, Mike, Reilly, Matt, Kyra, Elena, Kaelin, Marko, Colin, and Teague; sisters, Ruby Tiensvold and Karen Wheeler; and many nieces and nephews. A Private Memorial Service will be held on May 13th, 2020.

