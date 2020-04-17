Hicks, Dorothy Louise

Hicks, Dorothy Louise September 18, 1925 - April 15, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Curtis D. Hicks; sisters, Bernice Stalcup and Nell Brown; niece Phyllis Tweeton. Survived by sons, Paul (Jane) Hicks, Omaha and Steven (Liliclaire) Hicks, New Orleans; grandchildren: Clifford Hicks, San Jose; Cecily (Jeff) Stevens, Atlanta; and Curtis (Melissa) Hicks, Omaha; great-granddaughter, Bridget Stevens, Atlanta; grandniece, Leslie Tweeton, Phoenix. Dorothy has donated her body to science. At her request, there will be no services. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, the Kevin O'Connor Caddy Scholarship fund c/o The Omaha Country Club, or charity of your choice.

