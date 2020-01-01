Hicks, Bobbie J.

Hicks, Bobbie J. September 2, 1942 - December 30, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Wayne. Survived by husband of 58 years, Buster; son, Greg; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Eltner (Charles Ray) and Joyce James. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, Jan. 4th, 4-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials to First Baptist Church, 112 E. 23rd Avenue, Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

