Hickey, Thomas R. August 20, 1951 - November 22, 2019 Retired attorney from Omaha. Survived by wife, Rhonda Chantry; step-daughters, Melissa (Scott) Downes and Jenae Nihsen; grandchildren: Chance, Sabrina, Sierra, and Laurel; sisters, Pam Epstein and Bobbie Cleary; sisters-in-law and spouses, Caroline (Jim), Barb (Glenn), and Ruth (Evrett); aunt Jean Schmitz; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Preceded in death by parents, H. Thomas and Marjorie R. Hickey; brother-in-law, Richard Epstein; and our beloved dog Shady. In life Tom was passionate about all Husker sports, his grandchildren, wine, nature, National Parks, the legal profession, and his Phi Kappa Psi brothers. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 7th from 3pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4pm. Memorials are suggested to the Stephen Center HERO Program or to the Richard J. Epstein Memorial Scholarship Fund, UNL Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

