Hickey, Thomas R. August 20, 1951 - November 22, 2019 Survived by wife, Rhonda Chantry; step-daughters, Melissa (Scott) Downes and Jenae Nihsen; grandchildren: Chance, Sabrina, Sierra, and Laurel; sisters, Pam Epstein and Bobbie Cleary; sisters-in-law and spouses: Caroline (Jim), Barb (Glenn), and Ruth (Evrett); aunt, Jean Schmitz; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Preceded in death by parents, H. Thomas and Marjorie R. Hickey; brother-in-law, Richard Epstein, and our beloved dog, Shady. In life Tom was passionate about all Husker sports and CWS, his grandchildren, wine, nature, National Parks, the legal profession, and his Phi Kappa Psi brothers. A Memorial Service will be held later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

