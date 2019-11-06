Heyde, Myrtle Ruth December 14, 1923 - November 4, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, George J.; and son, Robert Smith. Survived by children: Jacqueline Chlebinski, Mark Heyde (Linda), Cathy Ziegler (Kelvin); eleven grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Sammy Smith. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 7th, from 10am to 11am at West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Nebraska Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

