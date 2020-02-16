Hewitt, Emma Louise

Hewitt, Emma Louise Age 73 of Sioux City, IA. Passed away on February 12, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. Emma was born on April 3, 1946 in Omaha, the daughter of Edwin and Kathleen (O'Connell) Hewitt. She grew up in Omaha and graduated from Duchesne Academy of Sacred Heart High School. Emma went on to graduate from Creighton University in Omaha and she received a Master's Degree in Marketing from Rutgers University. Survivors include her daughter, Sage Hewitt of Sioux City; and several cousins including Sheila Ryan of Underwood, IA. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at 11am on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Online condolences may be sent to: www.meyerbroschapels.com MEYER BROTHERS - MORNINGSIDE CHAPEL 6200 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA 712-276-1921 | www.meyerbrothersfuneralhomes.com

