Hetrick, Pauline Ann March 12, 1946 - March 14, 2020 Mrs. Pauline Hetrick, daughter of Harry and Janet Jacobs was born March 12, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was united in holy matrimony to John C. Hetrick on December 10, 1966. She was preceded in death by both parents; her sister, Irene Jacobs; grandson, Nathan Myers; great-granddaughter, Taytam Hetrick and many other loving relatives. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Christina (Doug Workman) and Matthew (Kim Banes); grandchildren: Tyler (Savannah), Derrick (Kelsey), Jordan (Anthony), Ashley (Austin), and Cheyenne; nine great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Mark (Louene and family), and Jerry (Glenda and family) other relatives and friends. Family VISITATION: Thursday, March 19th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. Family FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 20th, 1pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

