Hetrick, John Charles May 1, 1945 - July 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Pauline Ann Hetrick; parents, Martha and James Hetrick; grandson, Nathan; great-granddaughter, Taytam; brothers, Joe and Jim; and sister, Jan. Survived by daughter, Christina (Doug Workman); son, Matthew (Kim Banes); grandchildren: Tyler (Savannah), Derrick (Kelsey), Jordan (Anthony), Ashley (Austin), and Cheyenne; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry (Glenda) and Mary (Louene). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, July 10th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 11th, 10am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Westlawn Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Tunnel 2 Towers. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

