Hesterlee-Pollard, Agnes D. Aug 20, 1931 - Jun 21, 2018 Agnes passed peacefully on June 21, 2018 in Sparks Nevada. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at Anderson Grove Cemetery on August 4th, at 11am, followed by a social at the Church across the street from the cemetery.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.