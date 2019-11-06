Heslop, Nevin R. November 10, 1950 to November 2, 2019 GATHERING of FRIENDS and FAMILY: Saturday, November 9, from 10am-1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

