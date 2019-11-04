Heslop, Nevin R.

Heslop, Nevin R. November 10, 1950 - November 2, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Phyllis Heslop; and brother Boyd Heslop. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynette Heslop; children, Sarah (Konrad) Lindner, Natalie (Timothy) Tanner, and Nathan (Michelle) Heslop; brother, Terry (Linda) Heslop; and grandchildren: Aubrey Tanner, Magdalena Lindner, Declan Tanner, Reid Lindner, and Valentina Heslop. GATHERING of FRIENDS and FAMILY: Saturday, November 9, from 10am-1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | Www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

