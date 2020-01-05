Herzinger, Donald Joseph

Herzinger, Donald Joseph January 3, 1929 - January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Ronald Herzinger; parents, Rudolph and Helen (Pojar) Herzinger; and brother, Morelle Herzinger. Survived by wife, Shirley (Chapman) Herzinger; children, Teresa Brown (David), Mark Herzinger (Louise), and Donna Hagerty (Dennis); daughter-in-law, Ann Herzinger; grandchildren, Christin (Mike), Beth (Brian), John, Sarah, and Elora; great-grandchildren, Austin and Roland; brother, Gerald (Laverne), Kenneth (Marion); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, January 7, from 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 324 S. Jackson St., Papillion, NE. INTERMENT: Tuesday, January 7, 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Paul United Methodist Church. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

