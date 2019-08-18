Herzberg, Richard Dean October 14, 1934 - August 14, 2019 Richard Dean Herzberg went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14th, 2019. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's. Richard is survived by his wife, Sharon (McCunn) Herzberg, Omaha, NE; and his four daughters, Christie (David) Dorn of La Quinta, CA, Caryn (Greg) Stichler of Elkhorn, NE, Carol (Bruce) Hemmer of Bennington, NE and Clarissa (Ed) Haats of Council Bluffs, IA; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Clara (Hagedorn) Herzberg; his father, Adolph Herzberg; and his sister, Evelyn (Herzberg) Swanson and her husband, James Swanson. Richard was born on October 14th, 1934 in Yorktown, Iowa to Adolph and Clara Hagedorn Herzberg. He graduated from Clarinda High School in 1952. He graduated from Clarinda Community College and was in the Iowa National Guard from 1951-1957. He met the love of his life Sharon and they married on November 6th, 1955. Richard had dreams and goals and he moved his wife and daughter (Christie) to Council Bluffs, Iowa where he was a salesman for Eastman Kodak where he discovered his love for photography. Richard continued to set goals and he went on to become a realtor and he opened his own real-estate company CB Realty and started his own construction company which he named Triple C after the three daughters he had at the time. He designed and built homes in rural suburbs of Council Bluffs where families could have land and a quiet life away from the city. Richard was an entrepreneur and visionary and had many successful business ventures throughout his life. His great love was going back to his roots and farming. He wanted his children and grandchildren to know what it was like to work and walk this great land we live in. Richard was a mentor to many, and he always encouraged his children and grandchildren to follow their dreams, get an education, keep their priorities in order and work hard. Richard loved God and family and had many dear friends. He was gentle, loving and had a quick sense of humor. He loved to design, paint and do photography and he has passed his passions on to the generations that followed. Richard gave generously of his time, talents and resources to his family, church and to his community. The family would like to thank the caregivers Yet, Cindy, Marie and his beautiful grand-daughter Abigail for taking such loving, good care of our beloved Richard and comforting the family. A CELEBRATION of LIFE is scheduled for 2pm on September 1st at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church at 15005 Q Street, Omaha, NE. An ice cream social will follow at the church immediately following the Service. Come casual and let's celebrate Richard's life together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to "Mosaic" or to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Richard's memory. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.