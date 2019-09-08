Herren, Mary M. (Halter) Age 88 - August 30, 2019 Elkhorn, NE. Died at the Josie Harper Residence-Hospice House in Omaha with family at her side. Preceded in death by husband, Claude; and daughter, Rhonda Nesbitt. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Rox of Omaha; daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and Bob Hagedorn of Omaha, and Lois and Mike McConville of Phoenix, AZ; son-in-law, Kenneth Nesbitt of Fremont, NE; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eileen Grier of Gower MO, and Lucille Thornton of Helena, MO; and brother Vincent Halter of St. Joseph, MO. FUNERAL MASS: 1pm Saturday, September 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. INTERMENT: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday from 12Noon-7pm, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the Omaha Josie Harper Hospice House, or St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.