In Loving Memory of
June 4, 1967 - July 17, 2018
Preceded in death by grandparents; and faithful companion, Scout. Survived by parents, Jerry and Patty Herold; children, Beth and Nate (Alyssa); and granddaughter, Maelyn; silbings, Paul Herold, Anne Thompson, and Jill (Ben) Poole; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
VISITATION: Saturday, July 21st, at 9am. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, July 21st, 10am. All services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3122 South 74th Street, Omaha. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery.
I work at the Esterbrook Cancer Center,I would access his port when he came in,I'm also Christian Sampiers step mom.Mark was a great guy ,quiet,and we would talk of Nathen and Beth.He will be missed.So sorry for your loss
