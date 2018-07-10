Hermanek, Joseph L. Age 86 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Helen; brothers, Tom and Carl; former wife, Pat Smith. Survived by children: Christene O'Donnell (Steve), Karen Ficenec (Terry), Joe Hermanek (Louise), Patti Devaney (John), Lisa Roth (John Cox); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; aunt, Ruth Povondra. WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, July 11th, 6pm, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave) with family receiving friends from 4-6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 12th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: St. Johns. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Tuition Assistance Program. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.