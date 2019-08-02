Herman, Willis Alton "Tony" Age 78 Passed away on July 18, 2019 in Omaha. Tony was born to Willis and Oletha Herman on November 17, 1940 in Scottsbluff, NE. He is survived by his wife Judy Herman of Kimball, NE; son, Troy and wife Carol Herman, and 2 grandchildren, Scott and Emma of Scottsbluff NE; son, Alan and wife Terri Mantegna of Linn Valley, KS; granddaughter Kayla Mantegna of Omaha; sister Sharyl Ann Woodstein of Omaha; numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 11am Saturday, August 3, at Cantrell Funeral Home 609 S. Walnut Street; Kimball, NE. BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

