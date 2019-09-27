Herman, Michael J. "Mike" MSgt USAF (Ret) May 12, 1945 - November 3, 2015 Born in Sheboygan, WI. The youngest child of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Herman. Died at his home in Omaha, AR, (on Table Rock Lake) surrounded by his family on November 3, 2015. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister. He is survived by brother, Bob Herman; sister, Ruth Post; and many nieces and nephews in Sheboygan, WI; his wife, Kathy (Novotny) of Blair, NE; and five children: Patty Herman, Peggy Herman, Julie (Steve) Jensen, Brian Janousek, and Grant (Lindsey) Lane, of the Omaha, NE, metro area; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mike spent 12 years of his military career at Headquarters SAC and wanted to return here for burial with full military honors. INTERMENT: Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1pm, Omaha National Cemetary. Memorials to Blair Animal Shelter.

