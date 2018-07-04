Herman, Margaret L. Jan 13, 1925 - Jul 2, 2018 Age 93. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Margaret Andersen; first husband, Don Hofmeister. Survived by husband, Kenneth Herman; children: Deanna (Mike) Powell, Donna (Harland) Krambeck, Don "Sonny" (Mary) Hofmeister, Susan (Dan) Gustafson and Dan (Becky) Herman; grandchildren: Scott (Debbie) Petru, Shawn (Elizabeth) Petru, Chrissy Powell, Debby Powell, Jon (Missy) Powell, Ashley (Matt) Turner, and John (Beth) Hofmeister; great-grandchildren: Marisa, Evan, Liam, Noah, Jaxon, and Emerson. VISITATION: Thursday, July 5th, from 5-7pm, followed by a Prayer Service at Ralston United Church of Christ. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 6, 2018, at 10am at Ralston United Church of Christ. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials directed to Ralston United Church of Christ or to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

