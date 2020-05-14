Herman, Harold Joseph "Joe" April 3, 1929 - May 10, 2020 He was preceded in death by brother, Jack Herman; son-in-law, Jim Johnston; and grandson, Ryan Morey. Survived by wife, Connie; children: Patty Johnston (Bill); Jeanne Riveria; Joe Herman (Tracey); Kathleen Morey (Frank); Mary Neujahr (Kevin); and Robert Herman (Melissa); brother, Kenneth Herman; brother, Edward Herman; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, May 15th from 5pm to 6pm, at St. Gerald Catholic Church followed by Family VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm followed by Remarks. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, May 16th, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

