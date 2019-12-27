Hergenrader, Deborah "Debbie" November 10, 1952 - December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Charlotte (Erftmier) Hergenrader. Survived by children, Jennifer (Tobin) Sample, Rebecca Dolezal, Zachary (Melissa) Hergenrader; sister, Linda (Ron) Vacek; brother, Brian (Lana) Hergenrader; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Saturday, December 28th, from 11-12:30pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. Designated memorials to Nebr. Dachshund Rescue, PO Box 390991, Omaha, NE 68139. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

