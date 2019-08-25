Herfkens, Cornelia "Connie" H.

Herfkens, Cornelia "Connie" H. July 16, 1931 - August 23, 2019 Educator in Nebraska and active in many local organizations. Preceded in death by her husband James Herfkens; parents, Frerich and Altje Lienemann; son Steven Herfkens; and brothers, Berhard and Menno. Survived by her children: Cheryl and Donald Schlueter of Waco NE, Jane and Gary Jensen of Evergreen CO, and Jeffrey and Becky Herfkens of Olatha, KS; daughter-in-law Carol Herfkens; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION at the Mortuary Tuesday from 2-8pm, with family Recieving friends from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church, Papillion. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Wednesday at 3:30pm in Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs, NE. Memorials suggested to: QLI, 6404 N. 70th Plaza, Omaha NE 68140; or First Lutheran Church, Papillion. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

