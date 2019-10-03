Hepfinger, Charles J. July 3, 1944 - September 28, 2019 Charles J. Hepfinger, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska to Charley J. and Eleanor (Campbell) Hepfinger. On May 16, 1965 he married the love of his life, Kathleen Kay Gross, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Omaha. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathy; daughter, Tammy Hoggatt (Mike); son, Charley A. Hepfiner (Sona); four grandchildren: Cecilia and Jack Hoggatt, and Amiya and Shaili Hepfinger; brother, Kip Hepfinger (Carol); stepbrother, Dr. James Penney (Peg); many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John R. Hepfinger; and beloved dog, Dobby. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, October 5th at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church, 420 N. Washington St. in Papillion. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church of Papillion. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

