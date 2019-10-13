Henscheid, Theresa

Henscheid, Theresa Age 90 Died on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Survivors include her children, Mary (Tom) Anderson of Omaha, Joe (Mary Lynn) Henscheid of Des Moines IA, Nick (Mary Pat) Henscheid of Omaha, Ed (Bev) Henscheid of Waterloo IA, Connie (Rick) Birdsong of Herman NE, Steve (Audrey) Henscheid of Newton IA, Dan Henscheid of Ankeny IA, Mike Henscheid of Oshkosh WI, and Jeff (Jessica) Henscheid of Trempeauleau, WI; 24 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Sr. Joan Wageman of Omaha; and sisters-in-law, Jane (Leo), and Esther Wageman both of Omaha. Family will GREET Friends: Monday, October 14, 4-7pm at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Westphalia, IA, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 15, at 10:30am at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Westphalia. INTERMENT in St. Boniface Cemetery, Westphalia. To leave Condolences and for further information visit: www.pauleyjones.com PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th St. Harlan, IA 51537 712-755-3135 or 800-831-6805

