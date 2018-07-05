Henry, Richard J. "Reno" MSgt USAF (Ret) Mar 28, 1936 - Jul 3, 2018 Age 82. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Rose Henry; brothers, Russell and David. Survived by loving partner, Mardonna "Mardi" Hull"; sisters, Evelyn Weaver, Patricia Pettigrew (Don); step-children, Mary (Larry), Matt, Will, Randy, Lorie, Tracey, Renee; many grandchildren; cousins and friends. VISITATION: Friday, July 6th, at 9am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Inurment: Holy Souls Cemetery, Carnegie, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to SOB-South Omaha Bikers for Graffiti, or the American Cancer Society. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.