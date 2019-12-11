Henry, Patricia T. November 4, 1936 - December 7, 2019 Patricia T. Henry, age 83, of Lincoln died December 7, 2019. Patricia was born on November 4, 1936 to Charles and Mary (Burns) Tuffield in Council Bluffs, IA. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Bill Dudzik, Sheri and Bob Peetz, Stacey Kroeger, Sallie and Karl Haas, Shannon and Brian Daehling, Joan and Scott Trapp, Margaret (Peg) and Steve Saal, Colleen and Kent Kroekaugger; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Patrick; sisters; and parents. VISITATION: Thursday with family 5-7pm, Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510, followed by a Prayer Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 11:30am, Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd., Omaha, NE 68104, with a visitation 11-11:30am at the church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to Holy Name Catholic School in lieu of flowers. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934

