Henry, Joseph Dean Jr. Age 86 Of Omaha. Passed away on January 27, 2020. VISITATION: Friday, January 7th, noon-1pm, with the SERVICE at 1pm, at Sharon Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3336 Lake St. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Henry, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.