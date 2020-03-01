Henrichson, James L. James L. Henrichson, born 18 October 1956 in Omaha and a graduate of Benson High School, passed away peacefully on 22 February 2020 at Josie Harper Hospice House, in the company of dear and good friends. Known as "Big Jim" by his friends and co-workers and Jimmy by his family, he courageously fought cancer for several years. As a young man he worked as an "attitude adjuster" (read bouncer) for various local bars in Omaha. Jimmy's soft spoken and calm persuasive manner defused many a heated situation without ever having to resort to violence. Would that we had more people with that ability. His true passion began in 1983 working for United AG. He progressed with that company as its' name changed to Nash Finch and then again to Spartan Nash to become maintenance lead in the Maintenance Department. He truly loved those he worked with, those he worked for and those that worked for him throughout his working life. Though work was his all consuming passion, he did find time to watch his favorite football team Northwestern, ride his Harley, and spend time with his friends at Danny's Bar and Grill and the Keystone Tavern. "Big Jim" was a big man with a big heart. A truly good person, he will be sorely missed. Jimmy is survived by his brother Robert Zvacek and his sister Joanne Cress. He donated his body to Creighton University to be used for cancer research. Jim was very grateful for the care and compassion provided by the staff at Josie Harper Hospice. A CELEBRATION of JIM'S LIFE is planned for Palm Sunday, April 5, 1pm, at the Keystone Tavern, 7821 Military Ave., Omaha.
