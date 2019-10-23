Henning, Douglas B. CMSgt USAF (Ret)

Henning, Douglas B. CMSgt USAF (Ret) December 29, 1930 - October 20, 2019 Age 88. Preceded in death by daughter, Susan Nims; one sister and three brothers. Survived by wife of 65 years, Madeline "Lena"; son, Brian Henning; grandchildren, Travis Henning and Collin Henning; and great-grandson, Tyler White. VISITATION: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with a Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Oct. 24, 10am, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church (Capehart Chapel), 2501 Capehart Rd. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials: Stephen Center, 2723 "Q" St., Omaha NE 68107 (www.stephencenter.org). Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Special thanks to Sarah White for her tremendous help. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

