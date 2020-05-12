Henn, Richard M. July 8, 1949 - May 9, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents; one brother. Survived by wife, Veronica (Vickie); daughter, Melissa Kaisershot; grandchildren Colby and Kaylee; five sisters, two brothers, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 2-6pm (following CDC Guidelines). Private Funeral Service. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

